Road blocked by crash - NZ Police

Emergency services are responding to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Omokoroa Road in Bay of Plenty.
Two cars collided at 6pm and the road is partially blocked.
Motorists are asked to take alternative routes where possible.
Those involved in the crash are not believed to be seriously injured.
