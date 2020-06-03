Holmes Wharf Stage 1 re- decking to begin

Wednesday, 3 June, 2020 - 09:54

"Oamaru is a fair maiden that sits beside the sea. When I thought of the harbour you have created here, I said this fair maiden holds the horn of plenty in her hand." Sir George Grey 1878

The years can take a toll on the best of us, and many of us get to that stage in life when we need more than a bit of TLC. Holmes Wharf is at that stage after 113 years of use as a coastal harbour wharf. The amount and variety of goods and commodities that have passed over its deck has been impressive, and although coastal shipping ceased in 1974, the wharf has continued to be used by fishing boats, the occasional visiting recreational boat or navy vessel, and many of us of all ages who have ventured out for a walk along it’s 442 metre length in the fresh sea air.

"It is no wonder that work on the wharf has been ongoing," says Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher.

"The most recent work to stabilise many of those 113 year old piles has set the foundation for the next lot of work - the replacement of more of the decking which has become unsafe and patched in recent years.

As one of the most prominent structures in the historic Oamaru harbour, Holmes Wharf is a special place for many of us, so to see this work being done which will help it see out the next forty to one hundred years is exciting! It will continue to be enjoyed by Waitakians and visitors for many, many years to come."

The project is planned to start on 8 June and is anticipated to take 12 weeks to complete but this may change depending on the weather and condition of sub timbers.

The contractor is Banks Building Services Limited.

This project involves the replacement of 5400m of 100x200 Pine H5 sub decking and decking

timber to the first 112 linear metres of Holmes Wharf.

The budgeted cost is $356,000.