'Central Lakes Trust step up for Covid-19 resilience in schools'

Wednesday, 3 June, 2020 - 10:28

Central Lakes Trust steps up to fund gaps in school funding due to COVID-19. Schools often rely on gaming machine or other community funding to supplement the costs of extracurricular activities. In the absence of this funding over the past few months, due to COVID-19, a one-off Central Lakes Trust initiative has been created. "We have put together a package to ensure extracurricular activities can continue to be funded through schools. The imposed constraints COVID-19 have placed on us all, has affected our young too," says Trust Chief Executive, Susan Finlay.

The funding initiative aims to assist in the recovery and wellbeing of the young in our region.

"Supporting the schools to deliver some form of normal, assists in not only building their resilience but has a positive impact on families within our wider community."

$235,000 is being granted to the schools within the Central Lakes region. Each of the 27 schools will receive an allocation of funding, based on their roll. Mat Begg, Grants Manager for the Trust says, "We have had positive feedback already; some already know where their funds will go."

Clyde Primary School Principal, Doug White made the initial request and says the funding is wonderful and very timely.

"For Clyde Primary School this funding gives our students some sense that the world is returning to normal.

"It’s pretty awesome, and has made my day; in terms of student wellbeing this funding will support our winter sports programme. I have just spoken with our senior students who are excited and planning the annual three-night ski camp to Coronet Peak. This camp has been a fixture in our winter programme for 15 years," he adds. "For our junior school it will mean a mixture of ice skating and curling in Alexandra, or a day trip to the Snow Farm.

"Our schools are enriched by cultural and sporting activities, for us to be able to ensure these continue for all students, is wonderful," he says.