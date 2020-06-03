Upgrade for City Transfer station floor - Invercargill CC

Wednesday, 3 June, 2020 - 10:49

The Invercargill City Council is preparing to begin upgrade work for the Transfer Station pit floor, after the work was delayed due to COVID-19.

Work will begin on Monday, June 8, with the construction of two temporary general waste bays.

The temporary bays will allow people to continue to use the Transfer Station while contractors replace the existing concrete floor.

Interim Infrastructure Group Manager Jane Parfitt said the work was originally scheduled to take place in May, when there is typically lower usage of the facility.

"However, COVID-19 interrupted the construction schedule, postponing the work until now," she said.

The Invercargill Transfer Station will continue to operate the working practices introduced under Alert Level 3 to ensure safe operations for both staff and customers for the duration of the works.

This includes limiting customer numbers onsite, disposal areas spaced for social distancing and recording customer details for contact tracing.

"Unfortunately these works will significantly impact the level of service we provide to our customers using the facility for general waste disposal," Mrs Parfitt said.

"While the greenwaste disposal bays will be open as usual, we anticipate delays for all Transfer Station users.

"We are expecting traffic queues to be similar to those experienced under Alert Level 3, and we ask for patience as we undertake this urgent maintenance."

The works are expected to take a minimum of 26 days. This means that the earliest date normal service will resume is July 11.