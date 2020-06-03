Traffic Bulletin, SH2 closure at Ngatea on Friday, detour in place

Wednesday, 3 June, 2020 - 12:29

SH2 closure at Ngatea on Friday, detour in place

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that State Highway 2 will be closed at Ngatea with a detour in place from 9am to 3pm on Friday 5 June to allow the bridge over the Piako River to be resurfaced with asphalt.

If the weather is bad on Friday the closure will need to be rescheduled.

The bridge needs to be closed to traffic for the resurfacing as it is too narrow to allow machinery and staff to work and a lane of traffic to pass safely.

While the closure is in place traffic westbound traffic will be detoured via Bush Road to SH25 at Pipiroa, with access to Ngatea via Pipiroa Road. Eastbound traffic on SH2 can use SH25 via Pipiroa to bypass the closure. While the bridge is closed, eastbound traffic can still access the Ngatea shopping area using SH2.

The resurfacing of the bridge is one of the last pieces of work to be completed as part of Waka Kotahi’s part in the Ngatea Main Street upgrade until our contractors return in summer to complete the pavement construction and final surfacing of the westbound traffic lane between Ngatea Primary School/Farm Source and Kohunui Street.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

- COVID-19 services update: nzta.govt.nz/COVID19

- Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP

Twitter: twitter.com/NZTAwaibop

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)