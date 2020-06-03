Pandemic strengthens iwi resolve for 2020 Settlement - Whakatohea

|
[ login or create an account ]
Covid-19 has not stopped a North Island Iwi from continuing to ready itself for a vote this year, that if ratified will be one of the largest Treaty settlement to date.
WhakatÅhea is located in the eastern Bay of Plenty region centred around ÅpÅtiki, with their rohe extending eastwards from Ohiwa Harbour to Opape along the coastline, and inland to Matawai.
The WhakatÅhea Pre-Settlement Trust (WPCT) with the support of WhakatÅhea whÄnau are in the middle of creating history by negotiating with the Crown to reach a Settlement that will benefit all of WhakatÅhea. The Settlement is currently valued at $100 million, plus significant returns of moana (sea) and whenua (land).
Only seven Settlements have been more than $100 million and WhakatÅhea has the highest per person ratio, in that all of the others have had significantly higher populations.
Unusually, for the first time ever, the tribe has been granted a Parallel Process, where they are progressing with negotiations with the Crown and have a Waitangi Tribunal Inquiry underway simultaneously. This means WhakatÅhea whÄnau have the ability to have all their grievances heard in parallel and subsequent to the completion of their Settlement negotiations.
WhatatÅhea Pre Settlement Trust chair (WPCT), Graeme Riesterer, says the Trust has been busy in their respective bubbles during lockdown.
"In February we held hui around the rohe and our people turned out in their droves to voice their views and vision on the Settlement. Social media became our connecting medium in lockdown and we got to see and hear many of our whÄnau voices.
"The connections forged over lockdown reminded us what Settlement is really about, which is the opportunity to decide and design what a healthy WhakatÅhea nation looks like.
"Key to the outcomes will be jobs, health and wellbeing, cultural revitalisation, and further investment into the ÅpÅtiki harbour. If our WhakatÅhea whÄnau do not accept Settlement, it’ll be another 10-15 years before this process can start again, and we will miss out on opportunities that should rightfully be ours," he says.
During Level 3, the WPCT put out a survey to drill down on what WhakatÅhea thought of various topics relating to Settlement including identifying core values, visions and what the structure of the Post-Settlement Governance Entity (PSGE) could look like.
"It is important to us that throughout this Settlement process, we hear all views and ideas, we need to capture the whÄnau voice. Running a survey is one way for us to get this vital intel," he says.
Given there are 15,000 WhakatÅhea whÄnau, some who live in the rohe but many who live around New Zealand and the world, the WPCT will soon start monthly Zui (Zoom meetings) where whÄnau can tune in and hear experts within the tribe discussing topics relevant to Settlement.
Other ways to connect include social media pages, pÄnui, or jumping on the website
https://whakatoheapresettlement.org.nz/
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice