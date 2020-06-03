EPA congratulates James Doherty on Queen's Birthday honour

|
James Doherty, kaumatua and member of NgÄ KaihautÅ« Tikanga Taiao (NgÄ KaihautÅ«), the Environmental Protection Authority’s statutory MÄori advisory committee, has been made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM).
He received the honour for his services to MÄori and conservation.
Mr Doherty was appointed a member of NgÄ KaihautÅ« in October 2011, and will step down from the committee in June of this year. Prior to joining NgÄ KaihautÅ«, he was a member of Te Herenga, the EPA’s voluntary network of MÄori environmental and resource practitioners based in the regions. He continues to be a member of Te Herenga’s kaumatua group, known as NgÄ Parirau o te MÄtauranga.
In offering his congratulations, Chief Executive Dr Allan Freeth noted that, "Jim played an instrumental role in the development of the EPA’s MÄtauranga Programme by encouraging us to explore the place for mÄtauranga within our decision-making processes and policies.
"As a highly respected kaumatua, Jim’s willingness to generously share from the depth of his knowledge, experience and wisdom has provided a strong tikanga basis to the MÄtauranga Programme, which underpins its integrity."
