EPA congratulates James Doherty on Queen's Birthday honour

Wednesday, 3 June, 2020 - 15:00

James Doherty, kaumatua and member of Ngā KaihautÅ« Tikanga Taiao (Ngā KaihautÅ«), the Environmental Protection Authority’s statutory Māori advisory committee, has been made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM).

He received the honour for his services to Māori and conservation.

Mr Doherty was appointed a member of Ngā KaihautÅ« in October 2011, and will step down from the committee in June of this year. Prior to joining Ngā KaihautÅ«, he was a member of Te Herenga, the EPA’s voluntary network of Māori environmental and resource practitioners based in the regions. He continues to be a member of Te Herenga’s kaumatua group, known as Ngā Parirau o te Mātauranga.

In offering his congratulations, Chief Executive Dr Allan Freeth noted that, "Jim played an instrumental role in the development of the EPA’s Mātauranga Programme by encouraging us to explore the place for mātauranga within our decision-making processes and policies.

"As a highly respected kaumatua, Jim’s willingness to generously share from the depth of his knowledge, experience and wisdom has provided a strong tikanga basis to the Mātauranga Programme, which underpins its integrity."