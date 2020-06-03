EPA congratulates James Doherty on Queen's Birthday honour

Wednesday, 3 June, 2020 - 15:00

James Doherty, kaumatua and member of NgÄ KaihautÅ« Tikanga Taiao (NgÄ KaihautÅ«), the Environmental Protection Authority’s statutory MÄori advisory committee, has been made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM).

He received the honour for his services to MÄori and conservation.

Mr Doherty was appointed a member of NgÄ KaihautÅ« in October 2011, and will step down from the committee in June of this year. Prior to joining NgÄ KaihautÅ«, he was a member of Te Herenga, the EPA’s voluntary network of MÄori environmental and resource practitioners based in the regions. He continues to be a member of Te Herenga’s kaumatua group, known as NgÄ Parirau o te MÄtauranga.

In offering his congratulations, Chief Executive Dr Allan Freeth noted that, "Jim played an instrumental role in the development of the EPA’s MÄtauranga Programme by encouraging us to explore the place for mÄtauranga within our decision-making processes and policies.

"As a highly respected kaumatua, Jim’s willingness to generously share from the depth of his knowledge, experience and wisdom has provided a strong tikanga basis to the MÄtauranga Programme, which underpins its integrity."