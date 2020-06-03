A call to eliminate racism - Salvation Army

Wednesday, 3 June, 2020 - 17:38

The Salvation Army is acutely concerned with the degree of racism that was perpetrated in the death of George Floyd in the United States of America. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of those involved, as well as to the countless other victims of racism who have suffered, largely unseen and unheard.

The Salvation Army acknowledges that systemic racism is also evidenced here in Aotearoa / New Zealand, where Māori, Pasifika and other minorities are disproportionately represented in many of the worst social statistics, including crime and imprisonment rates.

The Salvation Army is committed to equality, disavows discrimination and affirms racial diversity. We see a need for a genuine sorrow and repentance for the negative legacies of the past, as well as current injustices that have been created.

We acknowledge that The Salvation Army, like much of New Zealand, have at times conformed to economic, political, social and internal pressures that perpetuate racism.

The Salvation Army will make all efforts to challenge and overcome racism wherever it exists, and calls on all New Zealanders to work towards eliminating racism in our nation at every level-personal, public, private or institutional.

Together, let us honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi. Let us ensure Māori, as well as all people who live here, are treated with dignity and respect. Let us ensure that all who call this nation home are given an equal opportunity to flourish in all aspects of life.