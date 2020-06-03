GPSOS New Zealand to raise up to $600K in equity

Wednesday, 3 June, 2020 - 18:04

GPSOS wants to diversify their workforce with more disabled workers.

Independence alarm driving diversity

Whanganui based GPSOS Limited first released their medical alarm technology last year, after a friend of the founder, Mark Simmonds, was unable to activate their standard medical alert pendant due to a stroke. In response, Simmonds developed an alarm that was able to travel with you, had two-way talk functionality and fall detection (among other features). A year later, the company is now expanding their influence through equity crowdfunding.

Many of the users of GPSOS are part of the disability community. Recognising this, GPSOS’ Chief Operating Officer Scott Lee has worked to ensure all aspects of the company are accessible. Through Workbridge, an employment agency for disabled people, GPSOS has hired 25 people with disabilities.

"If we’re supporting customers with disabilities, then we must hire people with disabilities. We want to use our company to provide opportunities. Our product has always been about enabling people to be confident navigating the world around them, (and) we want that to be the same in our workplace" says Scott Lee.

"GPSOS represents the future of business in New Zealand: locally founded, authentically inclusive, and customer centered - with world-leading technology to boot." says Mark Simmonds.

GPSOS is working with equity crowdfunding platform PledgeMe to grow their business and ensure their impact continues to enhance New Zealand’s people and economy.

"We’ve spent almost four years building our technology and our team; now we need the final funds to scale." says Simmonds.

GPSOS is seeking to raise between $250,000 and $600,000, which represents 9.4%-20% of the company. Shares are $5 each with a minimum investment of $100 for 20 shares. Investors which pledge over $50,000 will receive voting shares.

"Please invest in a company that cares about people, regional employment, and the community. We can do this together." says Simmonds.

The equity crowdfunding campaign launched on Wednesday 3 June at 4pm here: https://pledgeme.co.nz/investments/406-gpsos-limited