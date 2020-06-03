Two Auckland Lotto players win $500,000

Wednesday, 3 June, 2020 - 22:04

Two Lotto players from Auckland will be popping the champagne after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Burbank Convenience and Lotto and on MyLotto to players from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Auckland, who took home $200,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Eastridge Lotto in Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above winning stores should check their ticket at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting over 3,000 good causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

At Alert Level 2, all of our retail stores are able to re-open, with extra health and safety measures in place to keep our customers safe.

The prize claim extension for all winning paper tickets that expired during the lockdown, will end tomorrow. Players have until close of business 4 June 2020 to claim prizes on paper tickets that expired between 26 March 2020 and 13 May 2020.

For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.