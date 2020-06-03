Road closed after serious crash

|
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on SH 29, Lower Kaimai.
The single vehicle crash occurred at 8.35pm.
Initial indications are that one person has critical injuries and one person has serious injuries.
State Highway 29 is closed between McLaren Falls Road and Omanawa Road and diversions are in place.
