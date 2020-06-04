Update for serious crash on SH29 in Lower Kaimai

|
[ login or create an account ]
One person has died after the serious crash last night on SH29, Lower Kaimai.
The single-vehicle crash occurred about 8.35pm.
A second person is understood to have sustained serious injuries.
The road reopened shortly after midnight.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice