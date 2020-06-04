Change in fire season for Thames-Coromandel - Fire and Emergency NZ

Thursday, 4 June, 2020 - 09:42

The Thames-Coromandel District is moving to an open fire season effective from 8am Friday 5 June 2020.

All Department of Conservation (DOC) land will remain in a restricted fire season meaning fire permits are required to light fires in the open air in these areas.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Paul Shaw says even though the district is now in an open season, people are asked to seriously consider whether lighting an outdoor fire is absolutely necessary.

"Help us avoid any unnecessary callouts by thinking about alternatives to burning if you can."

"If you must light a fire, let your neighbours know about the burn where possible and remember if you light a fire it is your responsibility to look after it, monitor it and have the means necessary to prevent the spread or escape of the fire until it is completely out."

Remember, no matter what the fire season is, you always need to comply with any council bylaws and regional council rules about smoke and air pollution. Make sure you check with the Council if there are any that apply to you.

For information on fire safety and tips for the safe lighting of fires, or to apply for a fire permit, visit www.checkitsalright.nz.