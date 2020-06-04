Plunket launches new website to support all NZ whanau

Thursday, 4 June, 2020 - 10:00

Plunket today launches a new website, TÅ«hono Mai, nominated a free data website by the Ministry of Health, to enable all New Zealand whÄnau to access the support they need, when and however they need it, even if they have no data on their phones.

Plunket Chief Executive Amanda Malu says Plunket acknowledges that raising a child is not clear cut or easy, so Plunket wanted to provide realistic and holistic advice to give whÄnau options and help them to feel empowered to raise their tamariki, however they choose to raise them.

"We have proudly created a site that’s easy to navigate, accessible on all devices and has relevant content to support Aotearoa’s parenting journey, as well as encouraging Aotearoa to support our mahi, whether that be through providing a donation or volunteering," Ms Malu says.

"One of the things COVID-19 has really highlighted to us is the importance of digital platforms to ensure we can remain flexible to meet the needs of our whÄnau and families. We had to find new ways to support parents and caregivers when they needed us most, especially if we couldn’t be there in person."

Every parent’s experience is unique, and WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket wants to make sure we’re there to support if and when they need us, and in ways that work for them. This new website - which has been nominated as having zero data status - allows any parent or caregiver to access the information, advice and assurance they need - whenever they need it. On day one, only written content will be accessible under the zero data feature, but by the end of month we hope to extend that to video and photography content.

The name TÅ«hono Mai, meaning to connect, reflects these unique parenting experiences and at the same time honours WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket’s ongoing commitment to becoming a pro-equity organisation.

TÅ«hono Mai is accessible, culturally appropriate and easy to navigate, designed and inspired by the needs of Kiwi whÄnau and families through extensive and on-going customer research.

For over a hundred and ten years, families and whÄnau across Aotearoa have trusted Plunket to be there in their time of need and to care for their tamariki and pÄpi. Today Plunket sees more than 85% of new babies, and it remains Plunket’s goal to continue to be the trusted source of help for whÄnau for the next 100 years and beyond.

Plunket hopes our new website will enable whÄnau to find the information and support they need in one place, while giving people a look inside at who and what Plunket is.