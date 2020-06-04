Thursday, 4 June, 2020 - 11:19

New Zealanders have been re-discovering the many benefits of growing food at home over the Pandemic lock-down. Sustainable Living’s free learning guides on food growing have been this on-line community education programme’s most popular downloads.

Living more sustainably has never been easier or more important. On World Environment Day (5 June 2020) and as New Zealand recovers from Covid19, we need solutions that save money, improve health, support local jobs and address our climate and ecological emergencies. "The Sustainable Living Education Trust can help" says Tony Moore, Trust chair.

"We run adult education courses that teach people eco-friendly ways to live well, for less. Our Future Living Skills learning guides provide practical ways to cut bills, save energy, warm-up homes, grow food and shop smarter, all while reducing our environmental impacts. "

"Thanks to recent support from the Ministry for the Environment Waste Minimisation Fund, plus member Local Councils, we can now offer our online education resources, including home gardening for food, free to all Kiwis."

The independently-sourced information at sustainableliving.org.nz includes guides to minimising waste, conserving water and low carbon travel.

"World Environment Day encourages us to think about our impacts on nature, the changes we can make today, and the legacy we are leaving for future generations. We are all in this together, so everyone and every act matters. That’s what drives our programme - the ability to make a real difference. "

Tony Moore adds: "The Lock-down showed us that what really matter are our health, our family, friends and access to a thriving natural environment. Let’s not go back to ‘The old normal’, but together create a future our kids can be proud of. Future living skills can help in this journey to build back better for people and planet."

Note for editors. 5th June is UN World Environment Day.

Their global key messages in 2020 include:

The foods we eat, the air we breathe, the water we drink and the climate that makes our planet habitable all come from nature. Yet nature is suffering from human impacts: over- exploitation of fish and timber; a climate emergency, pollution such as micro-plastics, spread of invasive species. Yet, these are exceptional times in which nature is sending us a message:

To care for ourselves we must care for nature.

It’s time to wake up. To take notice. To raise our voices.

It’s time to build back better for People and Planet.

This World Environment Day, it’s Time for Nature. #fornature

Sustainable Living Education Trust is a NZ registered charity at PO Box 58 Geraldine 7956, its trustees are drawn from local government and funding from annual subscriptions by Local Councils. It accepts no commercial advertising or sponsorship in order to be an independent information source. Website https://www.sustainableliving.org.nz