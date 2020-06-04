Extraordinary Operations Committee meeting next week - GDC

Thursday, 4 June, 2020 - 11:26

Council will hold an Extraordinary Operations Committee Meeting on Wednesday the 10th of June on the decision made last week on the reinstatement of the Endeavour replicas.

A notice of motion has been received to rescind the resolution of the Committee on 28 May to install the replicas on Gladstone Road without consultation.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz says councillors met this morning and held good, positive discussions.

"What is clear is that there were more councillors who had doubts following that meeting. As a council there are processes that need to be followed and we will be going through that with a view to rescinding the decision and consulting on the placement of the replicas."