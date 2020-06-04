Fire and Emergency appoints Local Advisory Committee for Northland

Thursday, 4 June, 2020 - 11:35

Fire and Emergency has today announced the seven community-minded New Zealanders who will form its first Local Advisory Committee in Northland.

More than 30 locals were nominated for the committee, which will provide independent community-focused advice to the Fire and Emergency Board and inform emergency planning across the area.

The final seven appointments made by the Board include Kaipara District Councillor Gordon Lambeth as Chair, supported by Heritage New Zealand’s Mita Harris as Deputy Chair.

Mr Lambeth says it is a privilege to be chosen to lead a group of such well-connected and respected community members and he was looking forward to getting started.

"I am a keen supporter of the rural community but also the wider Northland district. With the ongoing growth we are experiencing in the province we need to ensure all members of the community have their needs and interests heard - the Local Advisory Committee will support that."

Mr Harris agreed saying, "Northland’s make up is different to other regions. We have unique opportunities here that could be enhanced and delivered to better meet our social, cultural, environmental and economic needs and I’m keen to influence a service that is fit for Northland’s future."

Fire and Emergency Board Chair Hon. Paul Swain says it is inspiring to see the breadth and depth of experience of the Northlanders that put their hands up to be a part of the initiative.

"Our commitment to establishing these committees reflects the importance of local communities being actively involved in their own emergency planning", he says.

"We need to tap into local knowledge and experience to ensure we can meet Northlanders’ needs now and in the future."

Now the new members are on board, they are looking forward to meeting and to getting started on this important work. Wider community engagement is expected to begin in early 2021.

More information, including more details about the newly-appointed members of the first seven Local Advisory Committees in Northland, TairÄwhiti, Hawke’s Bay, Chatham Islands, the West Coast, Marlborough, and Otago is available on the Fire and Emergency website.