Fire and Emergency appoints first Hawke’s Bay Local Advisory Committee

Thursday, 4 June, 2020 - 11:35

The Fire and Emergency Board today announced the seven community-minded New Zealanders who will form its first Local Advisory Committee in the Hawke’s Bay.

This is the first committee of its kind in Hawke’s Bay and will provide independent advice direct to the Fire and Emergency Board to inform the area’s local emergency planning.

The appointments include Wairoa District Councillor Jeremy Harker as Chair of the Committee with Community Safety Coordinator Debbie Northe as Deputy Chair.

Mr Harker was part of an earlier 2018 pilot of the concept which he says convinced him of the potential for this model.

"I’m passionate about ensuring the community I live in is a great place to live, work and grow up in," says Mr Harker.

"Local Advisory Committees can help Fire and Emergency to better understand the unique circumstances of each community and how their needs can best be met so that expectations and capabilities are matched."

Debbie Northe adds "While the last two months have been unsettling, it’s shown how resilient our communities are. We have a diverse area with no two communities the same. I am looking forward to working with Fire and Emergency NZ to build strong relationships across our region."

Fire and Emergency Board Chair Hon. Paul Swain, who will be involved in the induction of the new Hawke’s Bay Local Advisory Committee congratulates Jeremy, Debbie and the other members. He says the skills, experience and networks shown by appointees give the Board confidence the Local Advisory Committee would fulfil its intended purpose.

"The Hawke’s Bay, like every New Zealand community, faces its own diverse combination of factors influencing emergency preparedness. That’s why it’s important to have a Local Advisory Committee that can help us tap into local knowledge and networks, as well as ensure Hawke’s Bay residents are safer, and more prepared when emergencies happen. "

Now the new members are on board, they are looking forward to meeting and to getting started on this important work. Wider community engagement is expected to begin in early 2021.

More information, including more details about the newly-appointed members of the first seven Local Advisory Committees in Northland, TairÄwhiti, Hawke’s Bay, Chatham Islands, the West Coast, Marlborough, and Otago is available on the Fire and Emergency website.