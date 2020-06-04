Fire and Emergency appoints Local Advisory Committee for Otago

Thursday, 4 June, 2020 - 11:36

Fire and Emergency today announced the nine community-minded New Zealanders who will form its first Local Advisory Committee in Otago.

More than 30 locals were nominated for the committee, which will provide independent community-focused advice to the Fire and Emergency Board, and inform emergency planning across the area.

The final appointments for the Otago Local Advisory Committee made by the Fire and Emergency Board include Brenden Winder as Chair, supported by Helen Algar QSM as Deputy Chair.

Mr Winder has a background in tourism and emergency management and was recently deployed to work on the Government’s COVID-19 response.

"It’s a privilege to represent the Otago community in this forum," says Mr Winder.

"I hope to contribute to making the region a safer place for my kids to grow up in."

Fellow committee member and Health and disability expert Helen Algar QSM adds, "I hope we’ll be enabling a more resilient community, building capability and working collaboratively to create a safer Otago to live, work and play."

Fire and Emergency Chair Hon. Paul Swain was closely involved in the appointment process including the selection of all seven Local Advisory Committee chairs. Mr Swain said he was pleased to see so many talented, knowledgeable locals appointed.

"This region faces some unique risks and challenges in the event of a major emergency. That’s why it’s vital that we tap into local knowledge and experience to get our planning right at a local level - it’s about building a safer, stronger Otago together."

Now the new members are on board, they are looking forward to meeting and to getting started on this important work. Wider community engagement is expected to begin in early 2021.

More information, including more details about the newly-appointed members of the first seven Local Advisory Committees in Northland, TairÄwhiti, Hawke’s Bay, Chatham Islands, the West Coast, Marlborough, and Otago is available on the Fire and Emergency website (fireandemergency.nz/LACs)