Fire and Emergency appoints Local Advisory Committee for West Coast

Thursday, 4 June, 2020 - 11:36

Fire and Emergency today announced the seven community-minded New Zealanders who will form its first Local Advisory Committee on the West Coast.

This is the first committee of its kind in New Zealand, and will provide independent advice direct to the Fire and Emergency Board to inform the West Coast’s local emergency planning.

The appointments were made by the Fire and Emergency Board from a talented pool of more than 150 nominees across the country. The West Coast Local Advisory Committee will be chaired by Terry Donaldson who is a mechanical supervisor involved in coal mining operations across the Buller and Grey districts. He is supported by the Department of Conservation’s Andy Thompson as Deputy Chair, who is also the Public Information Manager for West Coast Civil Defence.

Mr Donaldson says leading the Local Advisory Committee was a further opportunity for him to give back to his community.

"As a miner and a volunteer fire fighter I’m really aware of the importance of getting emergency planning right at a local level."

Mr Thompson agrees and says "it’s about ensuring our community is prepared for anything."

Fire and Emergency Board Chair Hon. Paul Swain will be involved in induction of the newly appointed West Coast committee. Mr Swain says he is delighted to see so many talented and experienced locals volunteering to be part of the committee.

"The wild weather and flooding, a large tourist and visitor population and the Alpine Fault combined with the relative isolation and unique infrastructure put the West Coast at high risk in the event of an emergency so there is a need to work together to build this region’s capability and resilience for the future."

Now the new members are on board, they are looking forward to meeting and to getting started on this important work. Wider community engagement is expected to begin in early 2021.

More information, including more details about the newly-appointed members of the first seven Local Advisory Committees in Northland, TairÄwhiti, Hawke’s Bay, Chatham Islands, the West Coast, Marlborough, and Otago is available on the Fire and Emergency website (fireandemergency.nz/LACs).