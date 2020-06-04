Fire and Emergency appoints Local Advisory Committee for Marlborough

Thursday, 4 June, 2020 - 11:36

Fire and Emergency today announced the nine community-minded New Zealanders who will form its first Local Advisory Committee in Marlborough.

This is the first committee of its kind in NZ and will provide independent advice direct to the Fire and Emergency Board to inform Marlborough’s local emergency planning.

The appointments were made by the Fire and Emergency Board from a talented pool of more than 150 nominees across the country and includes Commissioner and Chair for the Marlborough Environment Plan Hearing Panel Trevor Hook who will chair the committee.

Mr Hook says it is a great opportunity for the Local Advisory Committee to act as a conduit to help with information flow between Fire and Emergency NZ and community groups and organisations.

"Heading this new committee will be both challenging and rewarding, and I hope, through the feedback we give to Fire and Emergency, we can help develop practical solutions to improve life for ‘Marlburnians’ and keep them safer."

Mr Hook will be supported by local tourism consultant Tracy Johnston as Deputy Chair. Mrs Johnston is an elected member of the Wine Marlborough Board and Deputy Chair on the Board of Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology.

Mrs Johnston says she felt privileged to be invited onto the Marlborough Local Advisory Committee and she was looking forward to getting started.

"Marlborough’s enviable spaces to explore can also become challenging in an emergency, so well considered planning drawing on all our local resources is critical," she says.

Fire and Emergency Board Chair Hon. Paul Swain says he is impressed by the skills and experience being volunteered from within the Marlborough community.

"No community is the same but Marlborough is unique in its blend of viticulture, tourism and areas of natural beauty."

"If Fire and Emergency NZ understands what matters to our local people, what our risks are, and our capabilities; we can work together with locals to build a safer, stronger Marlborough," Mr Swain says.

Now the new members are on board, they are looking forward to meeting and to getting started on this important work. Wider community engagement is expected to begin in early 2021.

More information, including more details about the newly-appointed members of the first seven Local Advisory Committees in Northland, TairÄwhiti, Hawke’s Bay, Chatham Islands, the West Coast, Marlborough, and Otago is available on the Fire and Emergency website (fireandemergency.nz/LACs).