Appeal for witnesses following serious crash, SH29, Lower Kaimai

Thursday, 4 June, 2020 - 11:45

Police are asking for the public's help following last night's fatal crash on SH29, Lower Kaimai.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 8.30pm after a car crashed into the back of a stock truck.

One person died at the scene and another was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

Police are hoping to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have information that might help Police with their investigation.

Additionally anyone who may have dashcam footage from around the time of the crash is urged to come forward.

Anyone with information should call 105 and quote file number 200603/0119.