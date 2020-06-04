EIT lecturer Professor Sir Derek Lardelli receives Knighthood

Thursday, 4 June, 2020 - 12:08

Professor Sir Derek Lardelli receives knighthood EIT is excited to announce that Professor Sir Derek Lardelli ONZM has been knighted for his services to MÄori art in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List. "It is with great excitement and admiration that we acknowledge Ahorangi Derek Lardelli’s naming as a Knight, in the 2020 Order of New Zealand Merit for services to MÄori art. We congratulate him, and his family, in what must be a tremendous moment for his whÄnau", says EIT’s acting CEO Bill Kimberley. "We at EIT are very proud of his achievement, and we along with the rest of TairÄwhiti, celebrate his success."

Of NgÄti Porou, Rongowhakaata, NgÄti Konohi and Ngai Te Aweawe descent, Sir Derek has earned an international reputation for his knowledge of tÄ moko and its spiritual significance, working to retain and develop the rituals, karakia and oral histories associated with tÄ moko. He is also a painter, carver, kapahaka performer, composer, graphic designer, researcher of whakapapa and oral histories and kaikÅrero.

Based in TairÄwhiti, Sir Derek is founding principal tutor at EIT’s Toihoukura in TairÄwhiti where he has developed a suite of programmes across a range of MÄori visual arts. With a Master of Fine Arts and a Diploma of Teaching, Sir Derek has consistently focused on the need to improve MÄori educational outcomes using art as a medium. In 2011, he was awarded the title Professor/Ahorangi. In May 2019, an Honorary Doctorate was bestowed on Sir Derek by the University of Waikato.

"The knighthood recognises Derek’s dedication to MÄori art, in all its forms including but not limited to, whakairo, haka, and the resurgence of moko, an art form that was seemingly on the brink of being lost. Acknowledged not only as practitioner, but for his leadership and foresight in the development of Toihoukura that continues to push, prod and encourage the next generation of MÄori creatives," says Mr Kimberley.