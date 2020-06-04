Investigation underway into unexplained death

|
Manawatu Police are currently investigating the unexplained death of a young child in Palmerston North.
The child was admitted to Palmerston North Hospital on 1 June and passed away that night.
Enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances.
Further updates will be made when available.
