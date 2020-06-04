Air New Zealand statement on proposed Wellington-Canberra route

Thursday, 4 June, 2020 - 13:55

Air New Zealand is pleased to be working with the Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum as part of the Trans-Tasman Safe Border Group. Together with airports, tourism bodies and government representatives, safe border recommendations are being developed to be proposed to New Zealand and Australian government agencies for their consideration.

Air New Zealand is not proposing Tasman operations until such time that the Tasman borders are open, and only with the support of governments on both sides. We appreciate that both businesses and travellers are enthusiastic about operations - and we assure customers that as soon as it is possible to operate, Air New Zealand will be ready to return to the Tasman.