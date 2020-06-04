Seeking support for those affected by Covid-19 - Wellington Region Civil Defence

Thursday, 4 June, 2020 - 14:03

As the Wellington region starts moving into its COVID-19 recovery phase, Civil Defence is scaling down its support services including the Wellington region COVID-19 0800 Helpline.

Wellington Region Civil Defence Group Controller Jeremy Holmes says that during Alert Level 4 the regional 0800 Helpline was launched to provide support for those needing urgent access to food, medication and other household goods and services.

"As we move down the Alert Levels towards a new normal, the need for this temporary helpline has reduced. This is due to increased capacity at national agency call centres, such as the Ministry of Social Development, and increased national funding appropriations to help meet the costs of services for New Zealand citizens and permanent residents. What is not yet clear at the national level is how foreign nationals will be supported on an ongoing basis."

This being the case, from 5pm on Friday 5 June the Wellington region COVID-19 0800 Helpline will only be available for foreign nationals seeking support.

"Since the Helpline was launched on 1 April, 3823 calls have been taken, 168 people have been supplied with emergency shelter and accommodation, and over 15,000 food parcels have been delivered to those in need across the region."

Mr Holmes says the support he has witnessed throughout the region since the COVID-19 response began has been incredible. What has been achieved would not have been possible without the hard work of local and regional Welfare teams who have been working closely with local and regional service providers.

"The past few months have been tough on many communities. The dedication of Welfare teams alongside support from iwi, community groups, volunteers and other social services has seen many vulnerable people and their whānau looked after.

"It is important to remember this is still a difficult time for many. Until such time as there is an appropriate national structure in place to help those who are struggling, such as foreign nationals, help will continue to be available to those who need it. People should not hesitate to reach out to local services if they require assistance," Mr Holmes says.

From 5 June, when people call the regional 0800 Helpline, they will be given contact details of Work and Income for financial assistance, MBIE for temporary accommodation, the "need to talk" mental health line for those who need to talk to someone, local councils for foreign nationals seeking support and the Government Helpline for those who are unsure who to speak to.