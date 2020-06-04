Were you on the number '2' bus near Kilbirnie? - NZ Police

Thursday, 4 June, 2020 - 14:31

Police are looking for witnesses following a serious assault which left two people injured in Wellington last week.

The incident happened outside an Evans Bay Parade property at about 6.15pm on Wednesday 27 May.

We believe two men are responsible for the assault and may have left the address with blood on them.

Police would like to speak with passengers who had been on board a Metlink number '2' bus travelling through Kilbirnie between 6pm and 6.15pm and may have observed two men leaving the scene of the incident.

If you either saw the assault, or the offenders leaving the area, you may be able to help us identify those responsible and build a timeline of events.

Anyone with information is asked call Police on 105 and quote file number 200527/8033.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.