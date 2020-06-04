Audit Plan for the year takes in COVID-19 implications - TCDC

Thursday, 4 June, 2020 - 15:41

The impact and long-term implications of COVID-19 on the delivery of our services was a topic of discussion at our Council’s Audit and Risk Committee this week.

Yesterday's Committee meeting could not be recorded as other Council meetings have been in recent months because of a technical issue. The full agenda for the meeting is available on our website here. To see agendas and minutes for other meetings, go to tcdc.govt.nz/meetings.

Some highlights to note:

The audit for the 2019/20 financial year ending on 30 June will be carried out by Audit New Zealand. The audit forms part of our Annual Report, which looks at how well our Council performed over the financial year compared to what we stated we would do in our Annual Plan.

The audit takes into account our financial and non-financial performance measures - like how we deliver services to customers - along with revaluation of operational and infrastructure assets, contract and project management, response to service requests, fraud risk, and the impact of COVID-19 on audit risks and issues.

Read the audit plan here, which is one of the documents tabled for agenda item 2.2: Audit New Zealand engagement documents for the audit of the 2019/2020 Annual Report.

Our 2021-2031 Long Term Plan

The 2020/21 financial year beginning on 1 July is year three of the 2018-2028 Long Term Plan (LTP) and Council staff are now working on putting together the LTP for 2021-2031.

The LTP sets our Council’s financial priorities for a period of 10 years and is updated every three years. As part of the preparation for the LTP, our Council’s Asset Management Plan, Infrastructure Strategy, and Financial Strategy are reviewed and updated. The LTP sets levels of service for many core activities like roading, rubbish and recycling collections, and parks maintenance.

With the combined effects of COVID-19 on the economy, and escalating costs to deliver our services, this next Long Term Plan is a chance to review service levels, revenue, the level of rates and the capital expenditure programme. The LTP will go out for the public to provide feedback in early 2021.

The preparations for the LTP were reported to the Committee in agenda item 3.4: 2021-2031 Long Term Plan Report. You can read about the preparations so far for the next LTP here - https://thames-coromandeldistrictcouncil.cmail19.com/t/r-l-jkwkldd-jhuturjyp-yh/ - Scroll down to the agenda item 3.4.

A regular report to the Committee is an update of the Risk Register (https://thames-coromandeldistrictcouncil.cmail19.com/t/r-l-jkwkldd-jhuturjyp-yk/). This was agenda item 3.5: Risk update.

Business interruption has been added to the register as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Our Council already has a Pandemic Plan and each team has a Business Continuity Plan (BCP). At the outset of the COVID-19 outbreak in New Zealand, the BCPs and emergency management plans were put into place successfully, with Council operations and the capital works programme re-prioritised and reduced and staff pivoting to working from home very quickly.