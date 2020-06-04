'MOTAT's new exhibition space to shine the spotlight on Kiwi Ingenuity'

Thursday, 4 June, 2020 - 15:42

Parapara/Ingenious: Innovation in Aotearoa has officially opened at the Museum of Transport and Technology’s (MOTAT). This new exhibition space celebrates Kiwi technology, innovation and ingenuity, one collection object at a time and is a fresh addition to MOTAT’s offering following the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Parapara/Ingenious: Innovation in Aotearoa shines a light on Kiwi ingenuity in all its forms but focusing on one object at a time. Items displayed will either be new acquisitions for our collection, recently conserved objects or an older collection piece that may have a contemporary or relevant story to tell" explains MOTAT’s Exhibitions Curator Rachel Bush.

"We’ve designed this space so we can share these incredible inventions as swiftly as possible. The display will change regularly to give our visitors an appreciation of the wide variety of Kiwi technology that has been developed over time."

MOTAT have therefore selected an exceptional example of kiwi innovation to open this exhibition space.

The Manta5 Hydrofoiler XE-1 bike was launched this year and was designed and developed in the Waikato. It is the world’s first hydrofoil electric bike and was dreamed up by entrepreneur Guy Howard-Willis in 2011 and brought to life by bike designer Roland Alonzo.

The hydrofoil bike embodies the Kiwi spirit of innovation and reflects our cultural and historic affinity with the waterways that surround us.

MOTAT’s Chief Executive, Michael Frawley, sees this bike as a classic example of thinking outside the box to develop something new and exciting.

"This display will not only inspire our audience to want to try the Manta5 but I believe it will encourage them to consider how they too could become kiwi innovators of the future."

The Manta5 Hydrofoiler XE-1 uses similar technology to New Zealand’s America’s Cup yachts, and is the first bike of its kind to replicate the cycling experience on water - from ocean shorelines to lakes and rivers. The bikes are made from strong carbon fibre and aircraft-grade aluminium, making them buoyant and light enough to carry.

Highly manoeuvrable, the Hydrofoiler provides a workout like that of a road or mountain bike, and the 460-watt electric motor offers variable pedal assist that can be dialled up or down depending on rider preference.

With a battery charge of up to 1 hour of total ride time, the bike can start hydroplaning in open water with just 15 pedal strokes.

"Who knows, one day it might be in the Olympic games" enthuses Manta5 founder and creative instigator Guy Howard-Willis.

"I can see that, it may take a while to get there, maybe I'm too ambitious, but like I say I’ve always been a dreamer."