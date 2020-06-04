Dog registration assistance for 2020-21 year - South Waikato District Council

Thursday, 4 June, 2020 - 16:03

Dog owners in the district can expect to receive their dog registration notices in the mail around mid-June. All dogs are required to be registered by 31 July each year; and either the registration paid in full or a payment plan in place.

"Obviously Council welcomes one annual payment," said Council’s Animal Control and Compliance Manager Kerry Beckett. "However we are very mindful of the pressures that COVID-19 has put on some families. Our team is very supportive of putting a weekly or monthly payment plan in place if dog owners can’t afford a one off payment. However, you must come and talk to us before 31 July."

Council is also extending the payment period, before penalties are applied, to 1 February next year and reducing the penalty from 50% to 20%.

"Please come and talk to us when you get your dog registration invoice," she advises. "There are a number of payment options that we can put in place to assist you to pay your full fee or start a payment plan, so you don’t incur a penalty."

"The last thing we want is to add penalties on people who are already struggling."

Council’s door to door registration check programme will roll out as normal from 1 August.

During lockdown, Animal Control staff were unable to conduct property inspections for Selected Owner Policy (SOP) applications, so has extended this deadline to Friday 19 June. There are several criteria to SOP including fully fenced yards, no upheld complaints and no outstanding fees.

"If dog owners wish to be considered for SOP and the reduced registration fee, they need to contact Council to book a time for an Officer to do the inspection," said Mrs Beckett. "New SOP inspections carried out this year will apply to the 2020-21 registration year."