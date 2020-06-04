Name release: Glider incident, Tauhara

Thursday, 4 June, 2020 - 16:21

Police can now release the names of the two people who died following a glider crash on Mt Tauhara on Sunday 31 May.

They were Anthony Frederick Hector Budd, 78, of Taupo and Kasum Pasha (nee Chandrappa), 41, of Wellington.

Our sympathies are with their families and friends at this time.

Their deaths have been referred to the Coroner.

The circumstances of the crash are being investigated by the Transport Accident Investigation Commission.