Crash on SH3 in Otorohanga

Friday, 5 June, 2020 - 08:31

Police are at the scene of a crash on SH3, Otorohanga, where a truck's trailer has rolled.

The crash was reported about 6.05am.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

The road is expected to remain closed until the vehicle can be moved, which may take some time.

Diversions are in place, and motorists should avoid the area if possible.