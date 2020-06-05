Ahuriri Community Board announces vacancy

Friday, 5 June, 2020 - 09:06

The Ahuriri Community Board has lost a valued member with the resignation of Dr June Slee. Board Chair Vicky Munro said she was grateful for Dr Slee’s contribution and hoped the upcoming election would supply a candidate with as much energy and commitment to local affairs.

Community boards were created by the local government reforms in 1989. Some 110 community boards now operate in both urban and rural areas within local authorities throughout New Zealand. The Waitaki District Council has two community boards. These are elected in tandem with the election of mayors and councillors, however at last year’s election, the Ahuriri Community Board did not secure the requisite number of candidates to fill the five places on the board. Peter K. Ellis stepped up to fill the extraordinary vacancy in December 2019. With the resignation of Dr Slee, the board again has one vacancy.

Community boards are designed to give neighbourhoods and distinct communities, such as rural areas, a stronger voice within council; with the primary role of a community board member to represent and advocate for the interests of their communities, liaise with community organisations and government departments, and maintain an overview of the local services provided by the council. Community boards can also make written and oral submissions to their council on local issues, and they often have delegated responsibilities to allocate certain funds within the wards they represent. The Ahuriri Ward boundaries changed after a representation review so it now includes Duntroon.

"Community Boards are key to the heathy running of any council," said Mayor Gary Kircher,

"they provide a vital advisory function, are feet on the ground - particularly valuable in a district like ours, where the population is spread over such a broad area. It is a pity that we are losing Dr Slee from the Ahuriri Community Board. June has served the community well in a range of roles, including as a Waitaki District Councillor and an Environment Canterbury Councillor. June’s service has been considerable, and she will be missed."

Nominations open 8 June, 2020 and close at noon 6 July followed by public notice of confirmed candidate(s) and whether an election is required. Nominations must be made on the official nomination form. Copies of the nomination form and candidate information sheet are available by request from Council HQ, 20 Thames Street Åamaru, by telephoning 03 433 0300 , and can be downloaded from the council website or from the electoral officer Anthony Morton (Email iro@electionz.com; Phone: 0800 666 935).

Completed nomination forms must be received by the electoral officer no later than 12 noon 6 July 2020. Each nomination must be accompanied by a deposit of $200 incl GST, payable by EFTPOS, cash or online banking (see candidate information sheet for requirements). If an election is required to fill this vacancy, the election will be held on 1 September and conducted by postal voting under the First Past the Post electoral system.