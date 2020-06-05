Police investigate stabbing incident in central Auckland

Friday, 5 June, 2020 - 10:06

Police are investigating a stabbing incident at a central city car park on Anzac Avenue in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police were called to the location at around 2.20am after it was reported a man had been stabbed.

The man was taken to Auckland City Hospital with serious, but not life threatening, injuries.

After Police arrived on scene, a number of area enquiries have been conducted by ground staff and the Police Eagle helicopter.

Unfortunately no persons have been located at the time.

Police are working to ascertain the circumstances surrounding this incident and this will include analysing CCTV footage from the location and surrounding area.

At this point we believe an altercation has taken place between two parties known to each other.

Anyone with information can contact Auckland City Crime Squad on (09) 302 6557 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.