Police launch homicide investigation in Northcote

A homicide investigation has been launched by Waitematā Police following a serious assault in Northcote on Thursday night.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor, Waitematā CIB, says Police were called to the Akoranga Drive address at around 5.30pm following reports of an assault.

"Sadly, a man has succumbed to his injuries and has later died.

Another man suffered minor injuries in the incident and was taken to hospital.

"A third man was arrested at the scene last night and is in Police custody."

Detective Inspector Proctor says no charges have been laid at this stage and a number of enquiries are still underway into the circumstances of this incident.

"Police have a scene guard in place at the address on Akoranga Drive today while a scene examination takes place.

"A post mortem will take place with formal identification procedures to be carried out."