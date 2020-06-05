Waimate district rubbish and recycling consultation signals changes for future - WDC

Friday, 5 June, 2020 - 12:25

Waimate District residents have opted to upgrade their future rubbish and recycling services with an improved multi-bin system as a result of the recent consultation process.

Council deliberated a number of resolutions on Thursday 4 June 2020 at a combined submissions hearing and Council meeting held at the Waimate Event Centre which included seven residents speaking to their submissions.

Council received 305 submissions from residents during the recent consultation period, with 73% of respondents choosing to upgrade their future rubbish and recycling services to the preferred Option A.

Waimate District’s current rubbish and recycling service includes an 80 litre urban rubbish bin and recycling crate collected weekly, and a 240 litre rural rubbish bin collected fortnightly as well as providing several rural recycling drop-off stations, and a private contractor for organics collection.

The consultation outlined three options for residents to consider along with service costs and options that residents could provide feedback on before a new rubbish and recycling service contract is awarded next year.

Option A includes provision for a 240 litre organics bin collected weekly, and a 240 litre recycling bin,140 litre rubbish bin and glass crate collected fortnightly.

Feedback received from submitters suggested some additional services to this option would be beneficial and provide flexibility for residents including the possibility of alternative bin sizes, assisted bin collections for residents needing support and service route extensions in collection areas. These additional services will be investigated.

Council resolutions concluded that feedback received on the number and locations of rural drop-off stations and hours at the Resource Recovery Park be used to inform contract negotiations and any significant changes to service levels be brought before Council.

Waimate District Council Mayor, Craig Rowley said Council received "a good number of submissions" from residents across the district and were encouraged by the detailed responses.

"We’re very grateful for the time residents have taken to participate in this consultation that will provide the basis for more sustainable rubbish and recycling solutions in the future for the Waimate District."

All submitters will receive a response from Council that will include the decisions and the themes identified.

This resolution is the first step in a series of service decisions that Council will consider before the procurement process is completed.

Asset Group Manager Dan Mitchell says a final decision on this service option will be made at the 18 August 2020 Ordinary Council Meeting and followed by negotiations with the successful contractor before the contract commences on 1 July 2021.

"This is an exciting opportunity for the Waimate District to provide increased service levels and allow for innovation within our solid waste services both now and in the future."