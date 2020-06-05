Council calls for community input on Keirunga Gardens - HDC

Friday, 5 June, 2020 - 12:27

Keirunga Gardens is a treasured park in Havelock North that’s been enjoyed by Hastings residents and visitors to the district for generations.

Hastings District Council is about to undertake the first stage of the review of the Keirunga Gardens Reserve Management Plan. The reserve management plan sets out council’s intentions for the future use, management, development and protection of the reserve over the next 10 years, and will build on the current 2009 plan.

Council’s role is to ensure that the reserve is available for the whole community and visitors to use and enjoy, to understand and enhance the visitor experience and sense of place, provide the best possible facilities and services, and protect those features which make it unique. As well as its diverse natural areas, the reserve, which was a gift to the people of Hastings, has a strong cultural heritage, being home to Keirunga Homestead, and a purpose-built arts and crafts centre for the district. Since the 1980s, the reserve has also been home to the Live Steamers who built and operate Keirunga Park Railway. Getting input from the community is an important part of the reserve management plan process and members of the public are invited to provide input through a survey that’s been created to determine what people like about the park, what they think could be improved, and any other suggestions or aspirations.

The Keirunga Care Group, which was formed in 2019 following consultation on the draft Keirunga Tree Management Plan is working with Hastings District Council on the plan.

Spokesperson Johno Ormond says the group is focused on the Arthur’s Path area, the oak woodland, which is a unique and treasured community asset.

"The community care group is excited to be working with HDC in the development of the 10-year plan for Keirunga’.

Hastings councillor and chair of council’s reserve management committee Ann Redstone says the council is looking forward to hearing the community’s ideas and aspirations for the park.

"This is a much-loved and special place for our community and we want to preserve its history and ensure it meets the needs of future generations.

"We encourage you to let us know what you would like to see in the park, from playgrounds to plantings, as we prepare our new reserve management plan."

The survey can be completed either online at www.myvoicemychoice.co.nz or a hard copy will be available at the Hastings District Council offices on Lyndon Rd that can be posted back to Council by 17 July 2020. In addition, members of the public are invited to attend Community Open Days on Saturday 13 June 2020 and Sunday 21 June 2020. Council officers will be available from 11am to 1pm at Keirunga Park Railway, entrance from Puflett Road.

Following the first stage of consultation with the community and key stakeholders, the Draft Reserve Management Plan will be made available to the public and submissions requested.