Traffic Bulletin: Overnight closures Takaka Hill next week - NZTA

Friday, 5 June, 2020 - 13:16

Overnight closures Takaka Hill next week Monday and Tuesday nights

Takaka Hill road, SH60, the road link between Tasman Bay and Golden Bay, will be closed to traffic between 7pm and 7am Monday and Tuesday next week, 8 and 9 June, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

"The steel barriers around the slip site closest to Riwaka need to be repositioned to better accommodate large trucks," says Waka Kotahi Principal Project Manager Chris Robertson.

The road will be opened for a short period after midnight for essential travel over the hill.

Vehicles heading towards Takaka will be allowed through at 1am

Those heading to Nelson will get through at 1.15am

Emergency services will have access at all times.

With most of the steel barriers now installed, work to prepare the slip sites for the new retaining walls is underway.

Getting cyclists safely over the hill - via shuttle

A shuttle has been organised to take all cyclists and their bikes over the hill safely while construction is underway. The shuttle runs from 7am to 7pm, seven days a week.

Cyclists should call 0800 909 696 when they arrive at either end of the lights to be picked up. The phone number is displayed at each set of traffic lights.

"Thanks to all the Takaka Hill road users for their patience as we get this work done in the coming months and for managing the single lane access in order to have safe work sites for crews and road users," says Mr Robertson.

Read the latest Takaka Hill Repairs newsletter here: https://createsend.com/t/t-40D979D68662BB652540EF23F30FEDED

For background on this major cyclone repair project: https://nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh60-takaka-hill-repairs/