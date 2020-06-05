Stage three of the Wanaka lakefront development plan starts to take shape - QLDC

Friday, 5 June, 2020 - 14:20

Stage Three of the Wānaka Lakefront Development Plan is starting to take shape, with a detailed design nearing completion and a number of artist impressions released to the public.

Stage Three will see the implementation of Te Ara Wānaka (a shared pathway) for pedestrians and cyclists and a separate boardwalk along the lake's edge, guided by valuable community feedback received in support of continuous access.

Development and restoration of ecology continues to be an integral part of Stage Three, with plans for wide scale planting in the area to maintain a rugged, natural look, while also providing an injection of native flora and fauna.

Local organisation Te Kākano will be involved to help eco-source as many locally grown plants as possible, with plans for continued collaboration in planting for future stages of the Wānaka Lakefront Development Plan.

QLDC Community Services General Manager, Thunes Cloete was pleased to see Stage Three taking shape, saying that once finished, the area would be a combination of ecology and accessibility the community would be proud of.

"We received overwhelming support for Stage Three's Concept Plan released back in June last year, with our community asking for more planting and improved access," Dr Cloete said.

"We understand there was some apprehension about the boardwalk and its effect on Wānaka's Grebe population, but we've worked with stakeholders to not only make sure they're accounted for, but that any development in the area supports them."

Wānaka resident John Darby was looking forward to the project getting underway, noting that Grebe and the majority of Wānaka's waterfowl nest in the area, and would benefit from Stage Three developments.

"The introduction of more planting here will improve the ecosystem, and provide an increased food source for Grebe and other birds," Mr Darby said.

Wānaka Community Board (WCB) Chair, Barry Bruce said the Board was delighted with how Stage Three was coming along, noting that the underutilised land from Wānaka Marina through to Bullock Creek would become a real destination for both locals and visitors to the town.

"Both pedestrians and cyclists will be able to safely move through the area, and landscaping will provide places for people to sit, enjoy a picnic and take in some of the best views Wānaka has to offer," Mr Bruce said.

"We're really excited at the prospect of sharing more of Wānaka's rich past by way of information panels highlighting the area's significance to Kāi Tahu, and details of native plant and animal life found nearby."

"We're also hoping to help facilitate community groups running science projects in this section of the lakefront, with current plans to support Wai Wanaka and the Freshwater Improvement Million Metres Fund in monitoring riparian planting and its effects overs time," Mr Bruce said.

The latest artist impressions of Stage Three: Lakeside of the Wānaka Lakefront Development Plan can be found at https://www.qldc.govt.nz/your-council/major-projects/wanaka-lakefront-development-plan