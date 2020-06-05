CODC executive manager new chair of national industry body - Central Otago Council

Friday, 5 June, 2020 - 14:22

Central Otago District Council Executive Manager - Infrastructure Services Julie Muir has been elected as the new Board Chairperson of Infrastructure Decision Support (IDS).

IDS is a charitable organisation created by asset management leaders to support the industry. IDS has been providing evidence-based strategic support to asset infrastructure managers and councils around the country for two decades.

Ms Muir bring extensive experience to her new role as Chair, including 13 years as Roading Manager at CODC before she moved into her current position as Executive Manager - Infrastructure Services, which has responsibility for managing the Roading, Water Services and Environmental Engineering teams. She is a founding member of the Road Efficiency Group (REG) and was the first local government chair of the REG Leadership Group.

Ms Muir said she is passionate about sharing her knowledge with others in the industry.

"I am looking forward to ensuring IDS supports the industry during this challenging time. The IDS tools provide evidence of the implications of reducing or increasing investment in asset renewals and maintenance. This is valuable information in these uncertain times when many are either looking to reduce costs to customers or undertake increased investment to stimulate local economies."

Council CEO Sanchia Jacobs said she was delighted by the news of Ms Muir’s appointment.

"Julie is a highly competent infrastructure practitioner, so I am pleased to see her appointed to a position that recognises that competency. Not only will Julie contribute her expertise to the IDS Board, but she will bring the benefit of the position and those interactions back to Central Otago and her primary role at CODC."