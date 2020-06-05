Liz Herrmann appointed as an Honorary Member of the NZ Order of Merit

Friday, 5 June, 2020 - 15:20

In this year’s Queens Birthday Honours we are delighted to announce that Elizabeth (Liz) Herrmann, Owner and Director of Jet Park Hotels has been appointed as an Honorary Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in recognition of services to the hospitality industry and philanthropy.

Liz Herrmann has been an owner of Jet Park Hotels for the past 22 years which she established with her partner in 1998 with the Jet Park Auckland Hotel and has philanthropically supported several charitable organisations. Jet Park Hotel Auckland Airport was the supreme winner of the 2017 South Auckland Westpac Business Awards. The Hotel was awarded a 4-star plus Qualmark Gold Enviro rating reflecting its environmental sustainability. Liz has been involved with the Auckland SPCA for more than 21 years. She has supported the John Walker Field of Dreams Foundation, Make a Wish New Zealand and Women’s Refuge through donations of goods and services. Mrs. Herrmann and her family charitable trust have been principal sponsors of the Bob Kerridge Animal Welfare Trust since 2017, which provides annual grants to individual projects seeking changes to benefit animals, people and the environment.

Says Liz, ‘I feel this honour is an acknowledgment we can all take pride in and I want to thank each of my team for their valued contributions to Jet Park Hotels and journeying with my family and I throughout the years. This unexpected honour gives me encouragement in these challenging times. I remain determined to rebuild Jet Park Hotels to pre-Covid strength and I look forward to a time when Jet Park Hotels is expanding our staff and business once again.’