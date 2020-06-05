Refurbished Shannon Library opens - council

Friday, 5 June, 2020 - 16:07

The refurbished Shannon Library opened on Wednesday 3 June with a karakia by Miranui Councillor Robert Ketu. Councillor Ketu and Deputy Mayor Jo Mason attended the opening, along with Libraries Horowhenua and Council staff, and local tamariki. Deputy Mayor Mason said the refurbishment of the library was important to the Shannon community and to Council.

"A huge commitment goes into having great libraries because they’re part of building communities," she said.

"There’s been a lot of work in the background through some very difficult times of COVID-19 lockdown and interruptions, and look what a beautiful place we have here now."

Library Services Manager Wendy Fraser said the refurbishment aimed to create a bright, vibrant space for the Shannon community.

The refurbished library has new shelving on wheels to allow more flexible use of space, new carpets, a new service desk, a small kitchen and new heat pumps. Book stock has also been refreshed, with the previous Shannon stock replaced with stock from Levin and Foxton libraries. Restrictions will be in place during Alert Level 2 to ensure the safety of librarians and library patrons in Shannon.

The Shannon Library will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am to 12pm and 1pm to 4pm. The number of people in the library at one time is restricted to 20, so a 30-minute limit per visit is in place to be fair to everyone. In addition, there will be no newspapers or access to public computers.