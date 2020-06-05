Charges laid in Northcote homicide investigation - Police

|
Waitematā Police have charged a man in connection with a homicide investigation underway in Northcote.
Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor, of Waitematā CIB, says a 37-year-old man has been charged with murder in relation to the incident at an Akoranga Drive address on Thursday night.
He will also face a further charge in relation to the injuries received to the second victim.
This man is due to appear in the North Shore District Court tomorrow, Saturday 6 June.
"We hope this arrest will provide some reassurance to the community.
As this matter is now before the Court, Police are unable to comment further," says Detective Inspector Proctor.
