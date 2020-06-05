Charges laid in Northcote homicide investigation - Police

Friday, 5 June, 2020 - 16:20

Waitematā Police have charged a man in connection with a homicide investigation underway in Northcote.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor, of Waitematā CIB, says a 37-year-old man has been charged with murder in relation to the incident at an Akoranga Drive address on Thursday night.

He will also face a further charge in relation to the injuries received to the second victim.

This man is due to appear in the North Shore District Court tomorrow, Saturday 6 June.

"We hope this arrest will provide some reassurance to the community.

As this matter is now before the Court, Police are unable to comment further," says Detective Inspector Proctor.