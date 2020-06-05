'NZ Police acknowledge sentencing of Reginald Ozanne'

Friday, 5 June, 2020 - 16:55

Police acknowledge the sentencing of the Reginald Robert Ozanne at the Dunedin District Court in relation to the death of Star, the miniature pony, in Waitati in February 2019.

Ozanne was today sentenced to two years and six months imprisonment after previously pleading guilty to wilful ill-treatment of an animal.

Star was loved by it's owners and the Waitati community.

The injury and death of Star was a deplorable act no animal should have to endure.

A number of staff from the Dunedin Criminal Investigation Branch were involved in the investigation and we'd like to acknowledge the high-calibre work of the skilled investigation team involved in this case.

Police would also like to thank the community for their help throughout the investigation.

We recognise the distress caused to pet owners when incidents like this happen, and would encourage anyone who experiences an incident of this nature to report it so appropriate action can be taken.