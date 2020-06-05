Stop / Go traffic management on State Highway 1 during the night - NX2

Friday, 5 June, 2020 - 17:54

NX2 would like to let people traveling through the area know that there will be night works happening adjacent to State Highway 1 (SH1), north of Hungry Creek Road for two nights this week.

Tree removal is required to prepare this area for the installation of a culvert. For safety reasons and due to the position of the trees by the highway, these works will be completed under stop/go traffic management during the night.

The night works are planned for Wednesday 10 June and Thursday 11 June between 9.00pm - 4.00am. The works are weather dependent and may be postponed at short notice.

Motorists are advised to watch out for other roading crew also working overnight in the area.

On the same nights, there will also be stop/go traffic management on Hibiscus Coast Highway off-ramp while directional drilling work is undertaken, from 9.00pm - 5.00am.

We apologise for any inconvenience and advise road users to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys. The work is being done at night to minimise disruption for freight movements and the travelling public.

NX2 is contracted by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency in a Private Public Partnership to extend the four-lane Northern Motorway 18.5km from the Johnstones Hill tunnels to just north of Warkworth.

