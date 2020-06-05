Urgent night works near Pukerito

Friday, 5 June, 2020 - 20:58

Heavy rain has resulted in road surface damage on State Highway 1 at the Kaipara Flats Road, Goatley Road intersection north of Warkworth.

The Ara TÅ«hono - PÅ«hoi to Warkworth Motorway Project will be carrying out urgent repairs and line marking at the intersection between Sunday, 7 June and Wednesday, 10 June with stop/go traffic management in place from 7:00pm to 5:00am.

Motorists are advised to watch out for road crews working overnight.

For the safety of our staff, all road users and to minimise traffic disruptions, this work will be completed between 7:30pm and 4:30am.

The work is being managed by the Northern Express Group (NX2) which is responsible for financing, designing, building, maintaining and operating the motorway for up to 25 years.

NX2 apologises for any inconvenience and advises road users to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys. The work is being done at night to minimise disruption for freight movements and the travelling public.

The Ara TÅ«hono - PÅ«hoi to Warkworth project will extend the four-lane Northern Motorway (SH1) 18.5km from the Johnstone’s Hill Tunnels to just north of Warkworth.

The four-lane motorway will provide increased safety, more consistent travel times and create a more robust and reliable road between Auckland and Northland.