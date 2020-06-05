Homicide investigation launched in Hamilton

Friday, 5 June, 2020 - 22:15

A homicide investigation is underway after a man died at a residential address in Bader, Hamilton today.

Police were called to the Slim Street address at around 5.50pm following reports of an assault.

The man sustained critical injuries and later died at the scene.

Police are conducting enquiries to locate the alleged offender and we are committed to resolving this matter as quickly as possible.

A scene examination has commenced at the property.

Police are also speaking to witnesses but we would like to hear from anyone else who may have information that can assist the investigation.

Witnesses or anyone who has information and is yet to come forward is urged to contact Police on 105.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.