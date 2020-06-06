Hamilton homicide investigation: Police seek help

Saturday, 6 June, 2020 - 13:25

Hamilton Police investigating the death of a man in the suburb of Bader last night are seeking help from the public.

Detective Senior Sergeant William Loughrin says a scene examination is continuing at the Slim Street property today and is likely to continue for several more days.

A homicide investigation was launched following the man's death at the scene after reports of an assault, and Police are working to identify and locate the offender.

A post mortem will be undertaken tomorrow.

Detective Senior Sergeant William Loughrin says: "As part of our inquiries, Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed people and/or vehicles coming or going from the address of 8 Slim Street between around 5:30pm and 5:45pm yesterday evening.

"If you have not already spoken to Police, please come forward with any information you may have, no matter how small."

You can get in touch with Police on 105, either on the phone or online, and quote file number 200605/7207.