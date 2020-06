Saturday, 6 June, 2020 - 21:35

The revitalisation of te reo Māori takes a step forward today with the announcement of new research showing nearly three-quarters of four-year-olds are using at least some te reo Māori.

Te Mātāwai co-chairs, Mereana Selby and Waihoroi Shortland say they are not too surprised to see the future generations of Aotearoa finding a natural synergy with te reo Māori from an early age.

"For Te Mātāwai, restoring te reo Māori as a nurturing first language within homes and communities is our highest priority. The research gives us great confidence that we are tracking in the right direction", says Waihoroi Shortland.

The research, led by Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi, analysed information from Growing Up in New Zealand. It follows more than 6,000 children whose mothers resided in the Auckland, Counties Manukau and Waikato District Health Board areas during pregnancy. It examines mothers’ assessments of te reo Māori use by their children at age two and again at age four-and-a-half.

Findings at age four included ten percent of children able to speak and understand simple sentences in te reo Māori. Non-Māori are also seeing the benefits of te reo Māori with 20 percent of those children surveyed able to speak or understand simple sentences in te reo Māori.

Waihoroi Shortland says, "We are seeing the cumulative investment in te reo Māori revitalisation coming to fruition for Māori and mainstream New Zealand alike. This is "Te Whare o te reo Mauriora" actualising our shared vision, kia mauri ora te reo.

The survey identified that attending Kōhanga Reo, having a te reo Māori speaking mother and living in communities where there are more Māori people and where te reo Māori is spoken are all important components to language revitalisation.

"As we start to see this pattern for young children we are reminded that this is a long-term strategy and we must stay focused and continue to invest in te reo Māori within homes and communities to ensure children continue to learn. Exposure to the language at a young age will also positively shape and influence attitudes towards Māori language and culture, and therefore assist normalising the language and with achieving revitalisation goals.", says Mereana Selby.

Responsible for leading the implementation of the Maihi Māori, Te Mātāwai works closely with whānau, hapu, iwi and Māori language communities and stakeholders on a range of investment and research initiatives to raise the importance of te reo Māori in our lives and for the sustenance of our culture.

At present there are over 200 active te reo Māori revitalisation initiatives in Māori communities being supported by Te Mātāwai.

E tauawhitia ana te reo Māori e ngā reanga o Aotearoa kei te piki ake

Takahi whakamua ana te whakarauoratanga o te reo Māori i te rangi nei i te pānuitanga o tētahi mahi rangahau hou e whakaatu ana kei tōna toru-hauwhā o ngā tamariki e whā ngā tau kei te whakamahi i te kupu Māori.

Hei tā ngā Hoa-Toihau o Te Mātāwai, a Mereana Selby rāua ko Waihoroi Shortland, kāore rāua e tino ohorere ana ki te kite i te hononga māori noa a ngā reanga o Aotearoa e piki ake ana ki te reo Māori, i tō rātou itinga.

Hei tā Waihoroi Shortland, "Ko te whakarauora i te reo Māori hei reo ūkaipō i ngā kāinga me ngā hapori te kaupapa mātāmua tonu a Te Mātāwai. Ka nui rā te whakamanawatanga i te tohu a te rangahautanga nei kei te ara tika tātou e haere ana".

I arahina te rangahautanga nei e Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi, ko te mahi he tātari i ngā pārongo mai i te Growing Up in New Zealand. Neke atu i te 6,000 ngā tamariki i whāia, e noho ana ō rātou whaea ki Tāmaki-makau-rau, ki Counties Manukau me te takiwā ki te Poari Hauora o te Rohe o Waikato i a rātou e hapū ana. Mātaihia ana e te mahi rangahau te aromatawaitanga a ngā whaea i te whakamahinga o te reo Māori a ā rātou tamariki i te ekenga ki te rua tau, i te ekenga anō ki te whā tau me te hāwhe.

Ko tētahi o ngā kitenga i te ekenga ki te whā tau, ko tētahi tekau ōrau o ngā tamariki e āhei ana ki te kōrero, me te mārama anō ki te rerenga māmā noa ki te reo Māori. He painga anō e puta ana i te reo Māori ki ērā ehara i te Māori, e 20 ōrau o ērā tamariki i rangahautia e āhei ana ki te kōrero, me te mārama anō ki te rerenga māmā noa ki te reo Māori.

Hei tā Waihoroi Shortland, "E kite ana tātou i te whakatinanatanga o ngā haumitanga i te whakarauoratanga o te reo Māori mō ngāi Māori me Aotearoa nui tonu. Koia nei te whakatinanatanga o te whakakitenga tahi a "Te Whare o te Reo Mauriora", arā, kia mauri ora te reo.

E tautuhi ana te rangahautanga e tino hira ana ki te whakarauoratanga o te reo te haere ki te Kōhanga Reo, te kōrero Māori a te whaea, te noho ki te hapori e tokomaha ana te Māori, me te kōrerohia anō o te reo Māori.

Hei tā Mereana Selby, "Kia tīmata tā tātou kite i tēnei tauira mā te tamariki, kia maumahara tātou he rautaki auroa tēnei, nō reira kia arotahi tonu tātou, kia haere tonu te haumi i te reo Māori i ngā kāinga, i ngā hapori, e pono ai te ako tonu a ā tātou tamariki i te reo. Mā te whakaatuhia o te reo i te itinga e tāraia ai, e kawea ai ngā waiaro ki te reo me te ahurea Māori, e āwhinatia ai te rere māori noa o te reo, e tutuki ai ngā whāinga o te whakarauora i te reo".

Kei Te Mātāwai te kawenga ki te hautū i te whakatinanatanga o te Maihi Māori, me tana mahi ngātahi ki ngā whānau, ngā hapū, ngā iwi, ki ngā hapori reo Māori me te hunga whai pānga, i ētahi kaupapa haumitanga, kaupapa rangahau whānui tonu, e hāpaitia ai te hiranga o te reo Māori i tō tātou oranga, hei oranga hoki mō tō tātou ahurea.

I tēnei wā, neke atu i te 200 ngā kaupapa whakarauora i te reo Māori e whakahaeretia ana i ngā hapori Māori kei te tautokohia e Te Mātāwai.