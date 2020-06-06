|
The revitalisation of te reo MÄori takes a step forward today with the announcement of new research showing nearly three-quarters of four-year-olds are using at least some te reo MÄori.
Te MÄtÄwai co-chairs, Mereana Selby and Waihoroi Shortland say they are not too surprised to see the future generations of Aotearoa finding a natural synergy with te reo MÄori from an early age.
"For Te MÄtÄwai, restoring te reo MÄori as a nurturing first language within homes and communities is our highest priority. The research gives us great confidence that we are tracking in the right direction", says Waihoroi Shortland.
The research, led by Te Whare WÄnanga o AwanuiÄrangi, analysed information from Growing Up in New Zealand. It follows more than 6,000 children whose mothers resided in the Auckland, Counties Manukau and Waikato District Health Board areas during pregnancy. It examines mothers’ assessments of te reo MÄori use by their children at age two and again at age four-and-a-half.
Findings at age four included ten percent of children able to speak and understand simple sentences in te reo MÄori. Non-MÄori are also seeing the benefits of te reo MÄori with 20 percent of those children surveyed able to speak or understand simple sentences in te reo MÄori.
Waihoroi Shortland says, "We are seeing the cumulative investment in te reo MÄori revitalisation coming to fruition for MÄori and mainstream New Zealand alike. This is "Te Whare o te reo Mauriora" actualising our shared vision, kia mauri ora te reo.
The survey identified that attending KÅhanga Reo, having a te reo MÄori speaking mother and living in communities where there are more MÄori people and where te reo MÄori is spoken are all important components to language revitalisation.
"As we start to see this pattern for young children we are reminded that this is a long-term strategy and we must stay focused and continue to invest in te reo MÄori within homes and communities to ensure children continue to learn. Exposure to the language at a young age will also positively shape and influence attitudes towards MÄori language and culture, and therefore assist normalising the language and with achieving revitalisation goals.", says Mereana Selby.
Responsible for leading the implementation of the Maihi MÄori, Te MÄtÄwai works closely with whÄnau, hapu, iwi and MÄori language communities and stakeholders on a range of investment and research initiatives to raise the importance of te reo MÄori in our lives and for the sustenance of our culture.
At present there are over 200 active te reo MÄori revitalisation initiatives in MÄori communities being supported by Te MÄtÄwai.
E tauawhitia ana te reo MÄori e ngÄ reanga o Aotearoa kei te piki ake
Takahi whakamua ana te whakarauoratanga o te reo MÄori i te rangi nei i te pÄnuitanga o tÄtahi mahi rangahau hou e whakaatu ana kei tÅna toru-hauwhÄ o ngÄ tamariki e whÄ ngÄ tau kei te whakamahi i te kupu MÄori.
Hei tÄ ngÄ Hoa-Toihau o Te MÄtÄwai, a Mereana Selby rÄua ko Waihoroi Shortland, kÄore rÄua e tino ohorere ana ki te kite i te hononga mÄori noa a ngÄ reanga o Aotearoa e piki ake ana ki te reo MÄori, i tÅ rÄtou itinga.
Hei tÄ Waihoroi Shortland, "Ko te whakarauora i te reo MÄori hei reo Å«kaipÅ i ngÄ kÄinga me ngÄ hapori te kaupapa mÄtÄmua tonu a Te MÄtÄwai. Ka nui rÄ te whakamanawatanga i te tohu a te rangahautanga nei kei te ara tika tÄtou e haere ana".
I arahina te rangahautanga nei e Te Whare WÄnanga o AwanuiÄrangi, ko te mahi he tÄtari i ngÄ pÄrongo mai i te Growing Up in New Zealand. Neke atu i te 6,000 ngÄ tamariki i whÄia, e noho ana Å rÄtou whaea ki TÄmaki-makau-rau, ki Counties Manukau me te takiwÄ ki te Poari Hauora o te Rohe o Waikato i a rÄtou e hapÅ« ana. MÄtaihia ana e te mahi rangahau te aromatawaitanga a ngÄ whaea i te whakamahinga o te reo MÄori a Ä rÄtou tamariki i te ekenga ki te rua tau, i te ekenga anÅ ki te whÄ tau me te hÄwhe.
Ko tÄtahi o ngÄ kitenga i te ekenga ki te whÄ tau, ko tÄtahi tekau Årau o ngÄ tamariki e Ähei ana ki te kÅrero, me te mÄrama anÅ ki te rerenga mÄmÄ noa ki te reo MÄori. He painga anÅ e puta ana i te reo MÄori ki ÄrÄ ehara i te MÄori, e 20 Årau o ÄrÄ tamariki i rangahautia e Ähei ana ki te kÅrero, me te mÄrama anÅ ki te rerenga mÄmÄ noa ki te reo MÄori.
Hei tÄ Waihoroi Shortland, "E kite ana tÄtou i te whakatinanatanga o ngÄ haumitanga i te whakarauoratanga o te reo MÄori mÅ ngÄi MÄori me Aotearoa nui tonu. Koia nei te whakatinanatanga o te whakakitenga tahi a "Te Whare o te Reo Mauriora", arÄ, kia mauri ora te reo.
E tautuhi ana te rangahautanga e tino hira ana ki te whakarauoratanga o te reo te haere ki te KÅhanga Reo, te kÅrero MÄori a te whaea, te noho ki te hapori e tokomaha ana te MÄori, me te kÅrerohia anÅ o te reo MÄori.
Hei tÄ Mereana Selby, "Kia tÄ«mata tÄ tÄtou kite i tÄnei tauira mÄ te tamariki, kia maumahara tÄtou he rautaki auroa tÄnei, nÅ reira kia arotahi tonu tÄtou, kia haere tonu te haumi i te reo MÄori i ngÄ kÄinga, i ngÄ hapori, e pono ai te ako tonu a Ä tÄtou tamariki i te reo. MÄ te whakaatuhia o te reo i te itinga e tÄraia ai, e kawea ai ngÄ waiaro ki te reo me te ahurea MÄori, e Äwhinatia ai te rere mÄori noa o te reo, e tutuki ai ngÄ whÄinga o te whakarauora i te reo".
Kei Te MÄtÄwai te kawenga ki te hautÅ« i te whakatinanatanga o te Maihi MÄori, me tana mahi ngÄtahi ki ngÄ whÄnau, ngÄ hapÅ«, ngÄ iwi, ki ngÄ hapori reo MÄori me te hunga whai pÄnga, i Ätahi kaupapa haumitanga, kaupapa rangahau whÄnui tonu, e hÄpaitia ai te hiranga o te reo MÄori i tÅ tÄtou oranga, hei oranga hoki mÅ tÅ tÄtou ahurea.
I tÄnei wÄ, neke atu i te 200 ngÄ kaupapa whakarauora i te reo MÄori e whakahaeretia ana i ngÄ hapori MÄori kei te tautokohia e Te MÄtÄwai.
