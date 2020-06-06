Saturday, 6 June, 2020 - 21:35

The revitalisation of te reo MÄori takes a step forward today with the announcement of new research showing nearly three-quarters of four-year-olds are using at least some te reo MÄori.

Te MÄtÄwai co-chairs, Mereana Selby and Waihoroi Shortland say they are not too surprised to see the future generations of Aotearoa finding a natural synergy with te reo MÄori from an early age.

"For Te MÄtÄwai, restoring te reo MÄori as a nurturing first language within homes and communities is our highest priority. The research gives us great confidence that we are tracking in the right direction", says Waihoroi Shortland.

The research, led by Te Whare WÄnanga o AwanuiÄrangi, analysed information from Growing Up in New Zealand. It follows more than 6,000 children whose mothers resided in the Auckland, Counties Manukau and Waikato District Health Board areas during pregnancy. It examines mothers’ assessments of te reo MÄori use by their children at age two and again at age four-and-a-half.

Findings at age four included ten percent of children able to speak and understand simple sentences in te reo MÄori. Non-MÄori are also seeing the benefits of te reo MÄori with 20 percent of those children surveyed able to speak or understand simple sentences in te reo MÄori.

Waihoroi Shortland says, "We are seeing the cumulative investment in te reo MÄori revitalisation coming to fruition for MÄori and mainstream New Zealand alike. This is "Te Whare o te reo Mauriora" actualising our shared vision, kia mauri ora te reo.

The survey identified that attending KÅhanga Reo, having a te reo MÄori speaking mother and living in communities where there are more MÄori people and where te reo MÄori is spoken are all important components to language revitalisation.

"As we start to see this pattern for young children we are reminded that this is a long-term strategy and we must stay focused and continue to invest in te reo MÄori within homes and communities to ensure children continue to learn. Exposure to the language at a young age will also positively shape and influence attitudes towards MÄori language and culture, and therefore assist normalising the language and with achieving revitalisation goals.", says Mereana Selby.

Responsible for leading the implementation of the Maihi MÄori, Te MÄtÄwai works closely with whÄnau, hapu, iwi and MÄori language communities and stakeholders on a range of investment and research initiatives to raise the importance of te reo MÄori in our lives and for the sustenance of our culture.

At present there are over 200 active te reo MÄori revitalisation initiatives in MÄori communities being supported by Te MÄtÄwai.

E tauawhitia ana te reo MÄori e ngÄ reanga o Aotearoa kei te piki ake

Takahi whakamua ana te whakarauoratanga o te reo MÄori i te rangi nei i te pÄnuitanga o tÄtahi mahi rangahau hou e whakaatu ana kei tÅna toru-hauwhÄ o ngÄ tamariki e whÄ ngÄ tau kei te whakamahi i te kupu MÄori.

Hei tÄ ngÄ Hoa-Toihau o Te MÄtÄwai, a Mereana Selby rÄua ko Waihoroi Shortland, kÄore rÄua e tino ohorere ana ki te kite i te hononga mÄori noa a ngÄ reanga o Aotearoa e piki ake ana ki te reo MÄori, i tÅ rÄtou itinga.

Hei tÄ Waihoroi Shortland, "Ko te whakarauora i te reo MÄori hei reo Å«kaipÅ i ngÄ kÄinga me ngÄ hapori te kaupapa mÄtÄmua tonu a Te MÄtÄwai. Ka nui rÄ te whakamanawatanga i te tohu a te rangahautanga nei kei te ara tika tÄtou e haere ana".

I arahina te rangahautanga nei e Te Whare WÄnanga o AwanuiÄrangi, ko te mahi he tÄtari i ngÄ pÄrongo mai i te Growing Up in New Zealand. Neke atu i te 6,000 ngÄ tamariki i whÄia, e noho ana Å rÄtou whaea ki TÄmaki-makau-rau, ki Counties Manukau me te takiwÄ ki te Poari Hauora o te Rohe o Waikato i a rÄtou e hapÅ« ana. MÄtaihia ana e te mahi rangahau te aromatawaitanga a ngÄ whaea i te whakamahinga o te reo MÄori a Ä rÄtou tamariki i te ekenga ki te rua tau, i te ekenga anÅ ki te whÄ tau me te hÄwhe.

Ko tÄtahi o ngÄ kitenga i te ekenga ki te whÄ tau, ko tÄtahi tekau Årau o ngÄ tamariki e Ähei ana ki te kÅrero, me te mÄrama anÅ ki te rerenga mÄmÄ noa ki te reo MÄori. He painga anÅ e puta ana i te reo MÄori ki ÄrÄ ehara i te MÄori, e 20 Årau o ÄrÄ tamariki i rangahautia e Ähei ana ki te kÅrero, me te mÄrama anÅ ki te rerenga mÄmÄ noa ki te reo MÄori.

Hei tÄ Waihoroi Shortland, "E kite ana tÄtou i te whakatinanatanga o ngÄ haumitanga i te whakarauoratanga o te reo MÄori mÅ ngÄi MÄori me Aotearoa nui tonu. Koia nei te whakatinanatanga o te whakakitenga tahi a "Te Whare o te Reo Mauriora", arÄ, kia mauri ora te reo.

E tautuhi ana te rangahautanga e tino hira ana ki te whakarauoratanga o te reo te haere ki te KÅhanga Reo, te kÅrero MÄori a te whaea, te noho ki te hapori e tokomaha ana te MÄori, me te kÅrerohia anÅ o te reo MÄori.

Hei tÄ Mereana Selby, "Kia tÄ«mata tÄ tÄtou kite i tÄnei tauira mÄ te tamariki, kia maumahara tÄtou he rautaki auroa tÄnei, nÅ reira kia arotahi tonu tÄtou, kia haere tonu te haumi i te reo MÄori i ngÄ kÄinga, i ngÄ hapori, e pono ai te ako tonu a Ä tÄtou tamariki i te reo. MÄ te whakaatuhia o te reo i te itinga e tÄraia ai, e kawea ai ngÄ waiaro ki te reo me te ahurea MÄori, e Äwhinatia ai te rere mÄori noa o te reo, e tutuki ai ngÄ whÄinga o te whakarauora i te reo".

Kei Te MÄtÄwai te kawenga ki te hautÅ« i te whakatinanatanga o te Maihi MÄori, me tana mahi ngÄtahi ki ngÄ whÄnau, ngÄ hapÅ«, ngÄ iwi, ki ngÄ hapori reo MÄori me te hunga whai pÄnga, i Ätahi kaupapa haumitanga, kaupapa rangahau whÄnui tonu, e hÄpaitia ai te hiranga o te reo MÄori i tÅ tÄtou oranga, hei oranga hoki mÅ tÅ tÄtou ahurea.

I tÄnei wÄ, neke atu i te 200 ngÄ kaupapa whakarauora i te reo MÄori e whakahaeretia ana i ngÄ hapori MÄori kei te tautokohia e Te MÄtÄwai.