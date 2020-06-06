Crash on SH1 at Ohingaiti

|
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving a car and a motorbike on SH1, Ohingaiti.
Police were called about 5.40pm.
Initial indications are one person has been injured.
Traffic management will be in place while staff work at the scene.
Motorists should avoid the area, if possible.
